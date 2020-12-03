EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra’s latest project preserves an experience featuring great music, memorable poetry and local lore, a combination that enthralled a large audience of all ages.
“Carnival of the Animals: Eau Claire Edition” features a live recording of the Jan. 25 Family and Friends concert, in which the orchestra, conducted by music director Frank A. Watkins, performed Camille Saint-Saëns’ work in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
The status of “Carnival of the Animals” as a children’s favorite owes in part to the whimsical poetry by Ogden Nash accompanying the sonic portrayals of elephants, swans and other creatures.
But the performance captured on CD features verse that Chippewa Valley authors wrote and read at the concert: Jeannie E. Roberts, Jim and Jane Jeffries (writing as a team), Jennifer Eddy and Tom Giffey. The package includes a book containing those poems and vividly colored illustrations by Léna Henry.
“Our people just ran with it and really came up with some clever things that are unique to the Chippewa Valley,” said Elizabeth Hart, Chamber Orchestra executive director.
The concert attracted over 800 people, the Chamber Orchestra’s largest ever audience, Hart said. The poets also enjoyed the musical adventure, including Eddy, who wondered if the poems might be published.
“She wanted a keepsake for the event because they had so much fun doing it,” Hart said.
Hart came up with the idea of illustrating the poems, and Pablo Center had recorded the concert. An angel benefactor helped with the cost, and Hart has applied for a couple of grants to help fund the project.
Eddy compared the creative endeavor to “the Stone Soup story,” in which many share in the production of a greatly appreciated result.
“After the concert many friends asked for copies of the poems which unfortunately hadn’t been included in the program,” she explained in written comments.
While Eddy didn’t know how to go about the publishing process, she received help from two friends: Ned Gannon, an art professor at UW-Eau Claire who has illustrated many children’s books, and Lisa Govan, who is a professional book designer with Eliad Design.
The illustrator, Henry, is a family friend Eddy described an an “amazing” 19-year-old woman. She is now attending film school in Paris.
The poets were happy to donate proceeds from the book to the Chamber Orchestra, which, Eddy wrote, “is doing such great work in this community.”
Creativity in action
Once they agreed to share their talents at the concert, the writers selected which of the 14 sections they wanted to re-create in ways that could hit close to home.
Eddy knew right away she wanted to honor Old Abe, the Union mascot from the Civil War that hailed from the Chippewa Valley. She made that happen with “Cuckoo in the Woods.”
Of the poems Eddy contributed, “The Swan” is her favorite, as she found it “the most gorgeous musically” and because it includes her tribute to the concert hall.
“What a delight it was for me to perform the poem at the Pablo Center it honors,” she wrote.
Before Roberts started writing her poems, she listened to Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals” in its entirety, with its 14 movements and the Ogden Nash poetry.
In written comments, she described Nash’s poetry as “childlike and humorous, light verse with unusual rhyming schemes.” From there, she explained in written comments:
“(I)t was important to approach my writing in a similar tone and way, employing cadence and rhythm, as well as including a bit of silliness. While I listened to the concert, as first steps, words, ideas, and images formed in my mind. Before I write, typically, I research for accuracy of content.”
Each of Roberts’ poems underwent 10 or more drafts.
“Throughout my draft-making process, I read, record, play back and listen intently to the poem several times on my iPhone; repeating this process is a helpful tool in locating any word and/or line that breaks the flow and musicality of the piece,” she wrote.
Jim and Jane Jeffries, whose published work includes original plays performed locally, were particularly interested in writing about the elephant, they said in a phone conversation.
In that poem, they recounted a local incident involving a pachyderm, part of a traveling circus, that was killed by lightning at the turn of last century in Eau Claire.
“We wanted Ella for sure because she was buried just a block away from us at what used to be Timm’s Dairy over by Hogeboom (Avenue),” Jim said.
“We chose some of them based on what we already knew,” Jane added.
That also applied to chickens, as friends of theirs had sought approval from the city to keep such birds in their backyard.
“So we stole that from them telling us about their struggles with City Hall,” Jim said.
In other cases they simply searched online for connections between the area and certain animals. That’s how, for instance, they learned that donkey basketball has been played in Chippewa Falls.
Then there was the poem comparing our state’s mosquitoes to bats.
“That’s just our experience of moving from Indiana to Wisconsin,” Jim said. “We’re just amazed at the size of the mosquitoes in Wisconsin; it’s just incredible.”
Not all of the poems feature animals — Giffey was most interested in writing a poem based on the piece about pianists.
“I picked out that one specifically because I was a long-suffering piano student in my youth,” he said in a phone interview. “So I just kind of made some jokes about having to play scales and other things that now my children are being forced to do.”
All in good fun
The writers found great rewards in the whole experience.
Eddy wrote: “I loved the confluence of creative work! Inspired by the comedic and musical genius of Saint-Saëns and the unabashed silliness of Ogden Nash, we five poets worked to make these well-known compositions relevant to Eau Claire.”
As she also pointed out, two-thirds of the poems explicitly mention Wisconsin or Eau Claire, including local traditions locations or history.
Moreover, “I’m also happy that the poems and illustrations matched the inventiveness of the music,” Eddy added, citing “Pianists” as one of the funniest pieces, noting that the pianists with with the Chamber Orchestra, UW-Eau Claire faculty members Lori Cruciani and William Whipple, “hilariously demonstrated Saint-Saens‘ idea of the evolution of piano students in pitch and rhythm from spectacularly awful to simply spectacular, through their performance of scales.”
Roberts wrote that she enjoyed the entire project, adding: “I always delight in the process of creation, producing something from scratch feels like an adventure. Also, I truly enjoyed reading my poetry to a receptive, family-oriented audience; observing their faces, seeing the joyful expressions on both the children and their adult-counterparts was a beautiful and life-giving experience.”
Jim and Jane Jeffries found the Chamber Orchestra’s playing one of the highlights of the experience.
“The orchestra was just so good,” Jim said, “They just put the audience in such a good mood I could have read a cookbook recipe up there and the crowd would have gone wild.”
Jane agreed with Jim’s comments and added that she appreciated “just meeting other writers in the community and doing a whole different genre (from play writing).”
The children enhanced the concert atmosphere, Jim found.
“We especially liked it when some of the younger members of the audience talked back to us,” he said. “That was really nice — where they can’t suppress what they want to say.”
Giffey pointed to the turnout and the atmosphere as a highlight of the concert, which he added, “was in the before times so we could actually gather.”
The writers’ position during the concert also added to the enjoyment.
“The best part actually was just being able to sit in a chair on the side and listen to the Chamber Orchestra play, because it’s like the best seat in the house,” Giffey said. “You’re literally onstage with them.”
Orchestral interest
Another fun element of the concert was a Friends and Family concert tradition: presenting a “musical instrument petting zoo,” allowing young audience members to try out the different instruments. For that the Chamber Orchestra works with Soma Pierce-Smit, a music director with the Eau Claire school district.
“We just had a huge amount of student musicians who brought their instruments and a huge amount of people who wanted to try them, and it was so festive and everyone had a great time,” Hart said.
While the Chamber Orchestra has officially canceled their 2020-21 season, Hart said, that doesn’t necessarily preclude a spring concert. Where the performance would be and what the program would feature are yet to be determined.
But as they’re looking ahead to the 2021-22 concert concert season, they also can revel in a cherished experience from the recent past.