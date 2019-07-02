ALMA -- Castlerock Museum, 402 S. Second St., will hold its annual Castlerock in the Park event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rieck’s Lake Park.
The free event offers family friendly fun for “knights and ladies” of all ages.
Visitors can team up as a “Roman" or "Celt” in the children’s melee and try on chain mail and surcoats. Frank and Jamie LaBreck will have several dozen reproduction swords on display. They will be doing combat demos throughout the afternoon and a special program, "Arming Up for Battle," at 2:30 p.m. Derek Olson and Thomas Peters from A Life Medieval will show off their arms and armor and talking about knighthood. They will also have a sword cutting demo at 4 p.m. Other highlights include a miniature tabletop trebuchet and a homemade catapult that launches soccer balls.
Concessions will be provided by Tansy’s on Main. Rieck’s Lake Park is two miles north of Alma on Highway 35. If activities at the park get rained out, the event will be moved to the museum.
Castlerock Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for visitors who would like to see its collection of arms and armor. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children 4 and under are free. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for details.