ALMA -- Gary Schlosstein, founder of the Castlerock Museum, will present a program at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 402 S. Second St.
Schlosstein first started collecting when he was 10 years old with a Civil War musket he bought at an antique store for $3. The museum he start has a world class collection of ancient and medieval arms and armor.
The program will open with Schlosstein taking visitors on a walk around the museum, sharing stories of how and where many of the artifacts were found, along with who used them and how they ended up here in Alma. This will include a look at several new pieces added over the past year.
Afterward, the group will adjourn to the museum theater, where Schlosstein will share news about the museum’s plans to expand. The expansion will include a large two-story tower with an elevator to improve accessibility and a new display gallery covering American military history from the Colonial period through possibly as late as World War II. There will be several early American firearms on display including one of the first “U.S.” marked muskets used in the Revolutionary War.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members are admitted free. The museum will open at 1 p.m. for visitors who would like to look around beforehand.
Contact the museum at 608-685-4231, castlerockmuseum.com or info@castlerockmuseum.com for details.