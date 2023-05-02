EAU CLAIRE — Growing up, local author S.Z. Putnam was always reading. Her reading led her to start writing. By seeing others become published authors, she was inspired to become one as well.
She hopes to bring that same inspiration to the Hmong community of writers in Eau Claire by hosting “Kuv Yog Hmoob (I Am Hmong): Hmong Writers and Storytellers” in partnership with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.
The idea for the event came up when Putnam participated in one similar where Chinese individuals read and discussed their work. She really connected with them in that space. B.J. Hollars, executive director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild, suggested hosting an event like it, and Putnam jumped at the opportunity, wanting to connect with and lead others.
“I’m just hoping that by hearing my story and how I felt about my own writing, I hope it really gives them hope that they have words that need to be heard. That needs to be shared and it’s only through the sharing of our words as humans that we really can realize how much more similar we are than we are different,” Putnam told CVWG.
The goal of the event is to get Hmong writers to share their works, or the works of others, and inspire them to write more. It’s about showcasing unique talent. This event will feature an array of Hmong writers from around the region.
“I would love to showcase the talent we have in the Eau Claire area, you know, especially with the Hmong community. Because we are a people of folklore, stories, and everything in my culture has been passed through language forever,” Putnam said in a news release.
Putnam wants Hmong voices to be heard, which is especially important here in Eau Claire, because the Hmong population is large. In a divided world, connection is important, and that is what “Kuv Yog Hmoob (I Am Hmong): Hmong Writers and Storytellers,” is aiming to create.
“I think it’s also so important for this community, which has a fairly large Hmong population, to know that there is beauty in being different and there is beauty in sharing different cultures, different viewpoints and different words,” Putnam said.
“Kuv Yog Hmoob (I Am Hmong): Hmong Writers And Storytellers” is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, 1320 W Clairemont Ave. For more information, visit cvwritersguild.org.