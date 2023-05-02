Kuv Yog Hmoob May 6.png
Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Growing up, local author S.Z. Putnam was always reading. Her reading led her to start writing. By seeing others become published authors, she was inspired to become one as well.

She hopes to bring that same inspiration to the Hmong community of writers in Eau Claire by hosting “Kuv Yog Hmoob (I Am Hmong): Hmong Writers and Storytellers” in partnership with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.