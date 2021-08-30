CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Heyde Center for the Arts and the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department are collaborating to host their first visual art creation event, called “Celebrating Irvine Park through Art.”
The event is designed to encourage people to visit Irvine Park and actively capture the wonder and beauty of the park through an artistic prism.
To participate, artists are required to paint, sculpt or sketch while in the park so that artists can interact, inspire, and share their artistic vision with park visitors.
Artists submitting their work for this visual art creation event will be qualified to exhibit their art work at the Heyde Center for the Arts from Feb. 23 to March 9. The top five artworks will receive a prize. Four of the prizes will be chosen by a judging panel of people from the Parks and Recreation Department and from the Heyde Center for the Arts. The fifth prize will be a chosen by visitors to the exhibit through popular vote.
"Celebrating Irvine Park through Art," which is open to all artists, requires that artwork must be created in Irvine Park between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31.
There is no age limitation, but photographic proof must be submitted to show the artist created their artwork in the park. The application process ends on Jan. 14.
For an application form and more information, go to cvca.net, call the Heyde Center office at 715-726-9000 or email cvca@cvca.net.