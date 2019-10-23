Cellist Paul R. Kosower and pianist Kuang-Hao Huang will present two concerts this week:
• 7:30 p.m. today at the University School of Music's Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall in Ferguson Hall, 2106 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
• 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gantner Concert Hall, UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
Admission to both recitals is free.
The program will consist of a set of Beethoven Variations on the theme "Judas Macabeus" followed by the Chopin Sonata in G minor. The second half of the program will contain the Sonata in A Major by Boccherini and conclude with the Sonata in G minor by Rachmaninoff.
Huang has been commended for his "perceptive pianism" and "playing that is sensitive and wonderfully warm" (American Record Guide). His performances have taken him throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He has performed in New York City's Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Merkin Hall; in Washington, D. C.'s Kennedy Center, and at every major venue in the Chicago area. He is often heard live on WFMT and has also performed on WQXR. Mr. Huang has recorded for Aucourant, Cedille, Innova and Naxos.
Kosower as a cellist has performed throughout the U. S., Austria, Hungary and Romania. He has appeared as soloist with many symphony orchestras, including the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.