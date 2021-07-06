EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season.
The orchestra is conducted by music director Frank A. Watkins. The season will include the following concerts:
• Mozart & Hayden with Van Cliburn laureate Sean Chen, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
• Music of Beethoven with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, featuring violinist Eunice Kim, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
• Family & Friends Presents "Ravel's Mother Goose," 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
• American Dreams with world premiere of Steinmetz Bassoon Concerto, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
All concerts will be presented at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Presale ticket sales begin Monday, July 19, and regular tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 4.
For more information go to eauclairechamberorchestra.com, call 715-471-6141 or email inquiries to eccochambermusic@gmail.com.