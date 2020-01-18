The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, in collaboration with the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild, will perform a free family concert, “Family and Friends” at 2 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The hour-length concert with no intermission will feature Camille St. Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals” and a percussion quartet, “Tin Play” by Per Andreasson. Along with ECCO’s usual musicians, the concert will feature UW-Eau Claire piano faculty members Lori Cruciani and William Whipple.
Ogden Nash wrote original poems about each movement of “Carnival of the Animals” in 1949. In this performance, local writers Jim Jeffries, Jane Jeffries, Tom Giffey, Jennifer Eddy and Jeannie Roberts have rewritten the poems with a local humor.
Following the concert, Memorial and North High School Orchestra students will facilitate a musical instrument petting zoo, at which children can try out the musical instruments.
Admission is free, but a ticket must be reserved through the Pablo Center at pablocenter.org or 715-832-ARTS (2787).
It is recommended that attendees reserve their spot early. The concert is made possible by grants from Visit Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Arts Board and Chilson Automotive Family of Dealerships.