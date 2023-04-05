EAU CLAIRE — When Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle were kids, they discovered their natural ability to make people join together in song and dance when they performed together. They’ve continued to do that all over the country in recent years as the female country trio Chapel Hart.
A golden buzzer
Chapel Hart consider themselves to be “old school” in how they approached building their career. For years, they went from city to city performing and gaining a following. Then, in the summer of 2022, the Mississippi trio competed on “America’s Got Talent” and became the second act to ever receive a unanimous Golden Buzzer, auditioning with their original song "You Can Have Him Jolene", a continuation of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."
“When we went to AGT it was a completely different experience for us. It definitely did change our lives,” Devynn said.
The group finished in fifth place, and haven’t stopped making career strides since. In fact, Chapel Hart made their Grand Ole Opry debut just two days after the AGT’s finale, receiving four standing ovations.
“A lot of people were like ‘Oh, you were robbed. You should’ve won.’ But honestly I feel like we did win,” Trea said.
Chapel Hart was also recently named one of Music Row’s “Next Big Thing” and CMT’s
Listen UP class of ’23, and Next Women of Country artist. The group was even recognized by the state of Mississippi with a House Resolution, commending the music trio on their outstanding success and positive representation of the state.
Most recently, the trio performed during the CMT Awards last Sunday.
“It felt absolutely incredible to be a part of the CMT Awards this year, and we’re just super blessed with the opportunity,” Devynn said.
On the road again
Earlier the year, Chapel Hart kicked off their first ever headlining tour in support of their upcoming album “Glory Days,” dropping May 19. It features the title track written by the trio along with Jim Beavers, and the newly released “Welcome To Fist City,” a song inspired and requested by the late Loretta Lynn.
The album is the product of everything that’s gone on in the trio’s lives over the past year, and due to their intimate relationship with their fans, they’ve found out that many of them have gone through the same things.
“‘Glory Days’ is the musical soundtrack of the last year of our lives,” Danica said. “We’ve fallen in love, we’ve had loss…but we’re also discovering ourselves in a new way. We’re discovering our voice.”
To celebrate the album, Chapel Hart embarked on their first ever headlining tour in January which spans coast to coast with over 60 shows on the schedule, including an upcoming Eau Claire performance on Friday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
For the trio, the tour has been a “big love fest” where everyone comes together to have a good time.
“These truly are the glory days,” Trea said.
When they got off of “AGT,” Chapel Hart were ready to be the opening act for some of the big names in country music, never imagining they could be the headliners. But, this tour has given them the opportunity to showcase themselves, and bring some of their friends along with them as openers. Lucas Hoge will be supporting them in Eau Claire.
Looking ahead, the group is ready to keep working on making their dreams come true, and to keep growing. Further, they want to keep motivating their family, friends and fans.
“We just want to prove to the world that dreams still do come true and to never give up,” Danica said “Because you could wake up one day and be living your dreams.”
Local stop
Chapel Hart with support from Lucas Hoge will be bringing The Glory Days Tour to the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
“We can’t wait to see ya’ll in Eau Claire,” Danica said. “Make sure you get those tickets.”