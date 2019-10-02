CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa Falls High School Marching Cardinals will host Music Along the Chippewa on Saturday at the school, 735 Terrill St.
Gates open at 5 p.m.; show begins at 6 p.m.
This marks the 20th year of the band hosting the event. There will be 14 bands from Minnesota and Wisconsin coming together to perform at one of the largest marching band shows in western Wisconsin. A special performance by the 475-member UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band will conclude the show.
All general admission tickets are $10; children 5 and under are admitted free.
For more information contact band director Michael Renneke at rennekml@chipfalls.org or 715-726-2406, ext. 1467.