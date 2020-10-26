EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will present "Arthur's Halloween" Friday through Sunday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
In the story, Arthur thinks everything about Halloween is scary -- D.W.’s costume, even his morning snack -- but he’s most afraid of the big spooky house on the corner where no one wants to go trick-or-treating. Arthur’s fears are eventually soothed once he realizes that things aren’t always the way they seem.
The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and seniors, and $10 for youth and students, and are available by calling 715-839-8877 or going to ecct.org.