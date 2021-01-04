EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre's continues its 32nd season with a spring schedule including musicals, classic tales and a murder mystery.
The following productions are being staged:
• "And the Winner is ... Dead," a murder-mystery dinner theater production, various dates Jan. 15 through 30, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
• "The Addams Family," a musical, Feb. 4-7, The Oxford.
• "Elephant and Piggie: We are in a Play," Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 19-21, The Oxford.
• "Seussical the Musical," March 5-7, The Lismore Hotel's Wilson Ballroom, 333 Gibson St.
• "A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail," a musical, March 13-14 and March 19-21, The Oxford.
• "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," April 9-11, The Oxford.
• "The Jungle Book," a musical dinner theater production, various dates April 16 through May 1, The Oxford.
Other events include "Cinderella's Birthday Party," Jan. 16, 23 and 30; Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge, Feb. 25; and the Purses With Purpose annual fundraiser, April 22.
This season the Children's Theatre has a voucher system for tickets to offer more flexibility.
For more information call 715-839-8877, email info@ecct.org, or go to ecct.org.