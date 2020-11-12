EAU CLAIRE — “Elf the Musical” charmed Eau Claire Children’s Theatre audiences last year, to judge by box office receipts.
So when the Children’s Theatre had a chance to bring Buddy and company back, the show’s holiday message of warmth and high spirits — and the way 2020 has gone — seemed an ideal fit.
“The performances of the show in November of 2019 were practically sold out so we considered mounting the show again immediately,” Wayne Marek, executive director of the Children’s Theatre and director of the production, said in emailed comments.
The encore production will take the stage Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22, at The Lismore Hotel’s Wilson Ballroom. (The 2019 production was in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.)
The musical, based on the 2003 film starring Will Farrell, features Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa Claus’ bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Santa and his elves raise the child as an elf, and years later Buddy learns he’s actually a human being and ventures to New York City in search of his father.
The rights for “Elf the Musical” will no longer be available after December of this year. “The cast was approached last fall about the possibility of doing the show again, and almost the entire cast is back again,” Marek said.
With the Chippewa Valley and the rest of the world in the grip of COVID-19, “Elf the Musical” would seem to provide exactly the sentiments needed for this difficult time, Marek observed.
“The show is pure entertainment, which is something people need now,” he said. “Buddy also has a speech toward the end of the show about what the holidays and family mean to people and what the true meaning of the holiday season is. It’s a heartfelt message that’s needed when many people are wondering what their holiday celebrations will look like this year. Even if the number of people that can gather changes, the meaning won’t.”
The following four performers who are reprising their roles this year shared written responses to questions about the musical’s appeal and message:
• Dustin Haugle, playing Buddy the Elf, is sales manager at The Lismore Hotel and has 15 years of involvement with ECCT, including favorite roles of Scarecrow in “Wizard of Oz,” Bert in “Mary Poppins” and Pinocchio in “Shrek: The Musical.”
• Jen Kieffer portrays Emily Hobbs, Buddy’s stepmother. She is a marketing communications specialist at Security Health Plan, has been involved with ECCT for a few years and is on the group’s board. This is her fourth show, she estimates, and she also participated in “Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars” last September.
• Steve Turek, playing Santa Claus, is a retired educator who has been involved with ECCT since it began in 1989.
• Allie Kangas, portraying Jovie, Buddy’s love interest. She is costume designer at ECCT and has been in a number of productions, with favorites being “Peter Pan” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. “
Their responses have been lightly edited.
What is it like for you to revisit a character?
Haugle: “Buddy the Elf is such a joyful character to portray! My goal is always be sure Buddy is a beacon of light and positivity: a ball of unending, youthful energy. Revisiting the character is like putting on a pair of favorite (elf) shoes: comfortable, familiar and cheerfully ready to put on a great show. Buddy is dynamic character, and revealing his inner joys and struggles is a welcomed challenge.”
Kieffer: “It’s so much fun to get to play Emily Hobbs again. She has some really satisfying and funny lines to deliver! And the music I get to perform with(actor Keegan Luedtke) as my son, Michael, in the show is just beautiful and wonderful to sing. The entire show is just so uplifting and joyful that we really want to share it with our community in the safest way possible.”
Turek: “It’s been fun revisiting the role of Santa and exciting working with the new actors in their roles. It gives all of us a new perspective, a new life with re-creating our roles. Santa is a special guy to me!”
Kangas: “Revisiting a role has been really interesting. I never thought I would have the opportunity to do it. It’s really nice being able to reapproach the character and see her in different ways. It has given me an opportunity to develop the character further than I had before, and I think that’s really cool.”
What is it about the movie and the character of Buddy that are so appealing?
Haugle: “I love Buddy, because parts of who he is mirror everything that I strive to be in everyday life: joyful, giving and loving. It is always fun to deliver the most famous lines from the movie, as the audience is waiting eagerly to hear them.”
Kieffer: “I love the innocence with which Buddy approaches life. He sees the good in almost everything and everyone (except fake Santas, and even with that he comes to understand them in the end). I think we need to see good in each other and in the world right now.”
Kangas: “There’s something about the movie that just warms the heart. I think Buddy’s naïveté and pure positivity reminds everyone to observe the simple joys of life.”
What messages in the show speak to these times?
Haugle: “In a time of great stress and sorrow, ‘Elf: The Musical’ can be a safe escape into a familiar story. The spirit of Christmas lives in this musical, and we can’t wait to share it again. We are so fortune to reprise the majority of the cast; it’s like family coming back together!”
Kieffer: “Seeing good in each other and in the world is one theme I think speaks to our world at the moment. Accepting other people even though they are different from you and maybe a little hard to understand at times, like Buddy was to his family at first, is another big idea that I think resonates right now. Finding joy in the little things, and having a generally positive outlook like Buddy does, can change your life in amazing ways like it does for him in the show.”
Turek: “Hope and positivity are two of the strongest messages in the show to me. Buddy radiates those qualities and passes off those beliefs to everyone he encounters. In these trying times, we all must have hope and remain positive!”
Kangas: “The difference of doing the show a year ago and doing the show now just showcases how much can change in a year. I’ve really learned to cherish every moment that happens in my life. The show tells us that as long as we all work together we can make magic happen. I think it’s a really important message to take away during these times.”