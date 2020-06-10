The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will stage the irreverent PG-13 musical comedy "Disenchanted" Thursday through Sunday at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
The production will be presented at the theater or via livestream. For the health and safety guidelines being followed at the theater, go to tinyurl.com/ycvvu2wm.
The production features "Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses," according to publicity materials, as the original storybook heroines are all grown up and ready to set the record straight with songs such as “Insane!” and “All I Want to Do is Eat.”
Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $10 for youth, $14 for students, $20 for seniors and $24 for adults.
For tickets or more information go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.