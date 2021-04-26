EAU CLAIRE -- The musicals "Rent" and "Grease" will be part of the Eau Claire Children's Theatre's 2021 summer season.
All productions will be at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave., unless otherwise noted.
Here is the list of shows for the season:
• "Rent" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, through Saturday, May 22. The show has been given an R rating.
The production is being staged on the 25th anniversary of Jonathan Larson's smash-hit musical's premiere, which is about finding your voice and living for today. The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
All shows are sold out, but theatergoers can check back in early May for possible additional performances.
• "Madagascar — A Musical Adventure," 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 11; 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Rated G.
Based on the DreamWorks animated film, the musical will feature the friends who escape from New York's Central Park Zoo to the world of King Julien's Madagascar. Familiar characters include Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and the plotting penguins.
Tickets will go on sale May 10.
• "Grease," 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St, Chippewa Falls. Rated PG-13.
The outdoor performance features Rydell High's senior class of 1959 and hit songs such as "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightnin'."
Tickets go on sale July 5.
In addition to those three musicals, the Children's Theatre's summer season includes the following events:
• "Team Jeopardy Trivia Challenge," 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Compete with your team of up to eight members in a multiple round "Jeopardy"-style trivia game.
• By Kids for Kids Summer Series: "Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum," 10 a.m., and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 17; "Treasure Island," 10 a.m., and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. July 22; and "Sleeping Beauty," 2 p.m. July 31.
Tickets cost $5 per person and are available at ecct.org or at the door.
• "Miscast 2021," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Rated PG-13.
The biennial event features some of Broadway's best music, with males singing songs written for females and vice versa.
Tickets go on sale July 19.
For more information go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.