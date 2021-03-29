EAU CLAIRE -- The Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit can be seen through this week at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road.
Shanxi is a province of China, known as "the mother of Chinese civilization" because it is the home of Chinese characters, silk and woodcut painting.
The exhibition includes silk art including bags and scarves, Chinese traditional ink paintings by Shanxi's famous artists, Chinese calligraphy, handmade and polished lacquerware, paper art, woodcut paintings and more.
The exhibit is hosted by MingXin Chinese Cultural Exchange and Tearoom, which is in Artisan Forge.
It is presented in collaboration with Shanxi Xingrong Import and Export Co. and Shanxi Yulei Cultural Media Co.
MingXin Chinese Cultural Exchange and Tearoom is owned by Yu Xin Obaid. For more information about the business visit them on Facebook.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the main gallery of Artisan Forge.
For more information, call 715-456-8573 or go to artisanforgestudios.com.