CAHC 11-15-22.jpg

The brand new Chippewa Area History Center located at 12 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa Falls.

 Contributed photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County was separated from Crawford County on February 3, 1845, almost 177 years ago and three years before Wisconsin officially was granted statehood. It’s a historic day for the county, so it seems fitting that the newly built Chippewa Area History Center will open its doors to the public for the first time on the important anniversary.

The Chippewa County Historical Society has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for many years, but location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility. The new location is accessible and will fulfill all the Historical Society’s needs.