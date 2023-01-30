CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County was separated from Crawford County on February 3, 1845, almost 177 years ago and three years before Wisconsin officially was granted statehood. It’s a historic day for the county, so it seems fitting that the newly built Chippewa Area History Center will open its doors to the public for the first time on the important anniversary.
The Chippewa County Historical Society has been operating out of a building at 123 Allen St. on the city’s East Hill for many years, but location hasn’t suited their needs, and it lacks wheelchair and handicap accessibility. The new location is accessible and will fulfill all the Historical Society’s needs.
Located at 12 Bridgewater Ave., the building will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday for a soft opening of the center, which is a project that has been years in the making.
Construction on the two-story building began in September of 2020 and was expected to be completed by late 2021 or spring 2022, but due to the global pandemic and many supply-chain issues, things got pushed back. Now, it’s finally time to open up the doors.
“It’s taken many hands to get the building — and the stories it will tell inside — ready for this moment,” reads the latest Chippewa County Historical Society newsletter.
Volunteer Bob Hogseth and an able executive committee have raised some $4.3 million and counting for the project and many others provided essential help.
Dave Raihle led the building committee, while volunteers like Scott Sullivan and Jim Lindberg did a lot of the heavy lifting. Skip August also created collections storage. All three also helped retrieve one-of-a-kind artifacts, driving all over the place, while Dave Gordon, Jim and Mary Erickson, Jim Lindberg and Roxanne Paukner developed interesting exhibit sections.
A new Chippewa Area History Center board brought new faces Jim Docksey, Karen Rooney and Diana Germain together with familiar faces Wendy Sullivan and Jim Schuh to work on the huge project.
The public donated so many of their historical treasures to the center and collections volunteer Elizabeth Peterson sorted all of it, managing and creating records.
“We’ve designed a building that will be useful for presentations, for kids and lots of fun,” Executive Director Frank Smoot said of the center when construction first began.
The Chippewa County Historical Society is ready to share their brand new space with the community.
“We’re so excited to finally welcome you all inside. There’s so much to see.”
The historical society will be offering special preview admission prices on Friday. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 to 17 with a maximum family rate of $15.