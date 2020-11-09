CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Heyde Center for the Arts, together with Carlson Entertainment, will host Chippewa Falls Family Game Show Battle at 2 p.m. Sunday at the center, 3 S. High St.
The afternoon features families competing against others families for prizes and the ability to declare themselves the Chippewa Falls Champs in a competition similar to the TV game show “Family Feud.” The goal is to identify the most popular answer from subjective, poll-driven questions. It is a battle between two families -- and the first to reach the winning score goes on take on a new challenger until the champion is named.
Family game registration costs $35 per family; a limited number of families can register. For audience members cost is $6 for adults and $3 for youth.
For more information call 715-720-4961 or go to cvca.net.