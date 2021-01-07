EAU CLAIRE -- The Chippewa Valley Community Chorus is presenting its spring season virtually.
The change will allow the chorus to bring together members from the Chippewa Valley and across the country.
Rehearsals will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12 through March 16, and will culminate with a recorded virtual concert to share with those in the group's communities.
The chorus will meet via Zoom, with one hour of rehearsing music for the concert followed by a half-hour relaxed sing-a-long format. Members can participate in one or the other parts of the rehearsals, or both if they would like.
The Chippewa Valley Community Chorus is a local, non-audition choir run through a volunteer board that has been in existence for over 30 years. During a typical season, members of the chorus come from throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Their music varies from classical/religious to popular and gospel. The number of chorus members ranges from 50 to 60 individuals.
For more information call Kati Stacy at 920-749-5384, visit the website tinyurl.com/thecvcc or email the board at chippewavalleycc@gmail.com.