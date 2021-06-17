EAU CLAIRE -- Chippewa Valley Museum will host "Harps in the Park" from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in Carson Park.
The event is in celebration of the museum's newest exhibit, "Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley."
The admission-free music event will take place on the museum’s front lawn. Ramone’s ice cream parlor inside the museum and the museum’s exhibits will extend their hours until 8 that evening.
Student harpists from Midwest Harp studio will play folk songs as a six-harp ensemble as well as perform solos. Instructor and harpist Bethany Shuda notes that “it’s unusual to see six harps together in one place.”
Shuda said she hopes the relaxed outdoor atmosphere will allow her students to ease back into public performances, but if weather is inclement the music will move indoors.
Inside the museum, "Listen Up!" explores folk music traditions across the Chippewa Valley, ranging from old-time lumberjack tunes to Tierra Caliente music performed by 21st century Mexican immigrants. The exhibit will remain on view through Sept. 6, with performances by Maple Ridge Band on July 10, Eggplant Heroes on Aug. 8, and the Minnesota State Fiddlers Association on Aug. 15.
Current hours, rates, and event listings can be viewed at cvmuseum.com.
Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts with additional funding from the Eau Claire Community Foundation, Xcel Energy Foundation, Nordson Foundation, and AnnMarie Foundation. Corporate sponsors include Charter Bank, RCU, Lasker Jewelers, Volume One and Chippewa Valley Family. Additional support for outdoor music events celebrating the exhibit was provided by WESTconsin Credit Union, Volume One and Chippewa Valley Family.