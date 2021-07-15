EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) will resume in-person performances for the 2021-22 season.
According to a news release:
Five major concerts, all of which will take place in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence, are planned for the ensemble’s 47th season, “A Season of Renewal”, which runs from September to May.
Tickets will be available to returning season ticket holders beginning Monday and will be on sale to the general public Aug. 4.
Tickets may be purchased through the Pablo Center at the Confluence website, pablocenter.org. The box office is currently closed for walk-in customers, but is available by phone (715-832-2787) or email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to take ticket orders.
Here are details of the season:
• The CVSO will return to the stage with “Emergence” on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra will perform Schumann’s powerful Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish” and Kaylin Liu, 2020 winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition, will play Violin Concerto No. 5 by Henry Vieuxtemps.
{div}• On Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m., the CVSO will present “Symphony Spectacular!” a concert for all ages with a program of popular symphonic music including the overture to The Barber of Seville by Rossini, “Morning Mood” by Grieg, the overture to Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, and many more.{/div}
The 2021 Young Artist Competition winner Sophia Jiang will share a performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major.
• Back by popular demand, the CVSO will team up with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra (CVJO) for “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!: Take Two” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The CVSO will share great symphonic works paired with CVJO’s jazz versions of those same pieces, including Duke Ellington’s arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
• On Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m., the CVSO will feature Anthony Ross as soloist for Cello Concerto in E Minor by Edward Elgar.
Ross, leader of the Minnesota Orchestra cello section, has appeared as soloist many times with the Minnesota Orchestra, performing all the standard cello concertos under Osmo Vanska, Edo de Waart and Eiji Oue.
Equally passionate about new music, he has given powerful performances of James MacMillan’s cello Concerto, Paul Moravec’s Montserrat, and he and his wife, Beth Rapier, have championed David Ott’s Concerto for Two Cellos since 1993.
Guest artist sponsors for the “Anthony Ross Plays Elgar” concert are Brady and Jeanne Foust.
• On Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., the CVSO will present “Brahms in Spring” featuring pianist Kenny Broberg playing Piano Concerto No. 2 by Johannes Brahms.
Broberg continues to build a reputation as “one of the most intelligent and intense artists on the concert stage today” (Theater Jones). His fresh interpretations are complemented by a natural, honest stage presence.
The Minneapolis native first came to international attention when he captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition; he followed this with a bronze medal win at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, adding to numerous competition prizes.
Broberg was initially scheduled to perform with the CVSO in March 2020, and the CVSO is pleased to bring him back to Eau Claire with the help of guest artist sponsors Mel and Leann Breed.