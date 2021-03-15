EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is holding its 33rd Annual Young Artist Competition this spring.
Music students ages 14-18 are invited to enter the competition by submitting a video of a concerto or aria performance. All finalists receive cash prizes, and the winner is also given the opportunity to perform with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. The application form is available at cvsymphony.org/youngartistentry; the deadline to apply is May 1.
While the competition typically involves in-person finals for the top five entrants, this year the competition will be held 100% virtually due to COVID-19. CVSO Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda will review the videos submitted and select the finalists, and a panel of three judges will review the video entries of those finalists and rank the winner and runners-up.
The winner will receive a $1,300 prize and the opportunity to perform with the CVSO at a concert scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021, in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire. The remaining four finalists will receive $300, $200 or $100 cash prizes.
Previous winners cannot reapply. Those who have been runners-up or have received honorable mentions in previous years are encouraged to re-enter the contest.
Music selections eligible for the competition are a movement of a concerto or an aria of similar difficulty. Performance length should be approximately 8 to 16 minutes. For comparable length, singers may choose to perform two arias. Any cuts in the score must be approved in advance. The orchestral material must be readily available for the orchestra to obtain.
Entry recordings must include audio and video. The audio quality is the responsibility of the contestant.
For more information about CVSO or the Young Artist Competition, see cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366, or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.