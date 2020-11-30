EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will premiere “A Wreath of Carols”, a virtual Christmas concert by a string quartet of CVSO musicians, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The performance will be available for free at cvsymphony.org and will remain available following the premiere.
The concert features Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians in an ensemble created especially for the occasion. The performers are concertmaster Ryan Poquette, violin; music director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, violin; Rachel Skunes, viola; and principal cello Susan Halderman, cello.
The concert is made possible by the sponsorship of Charter Bank. In addition, the principal violin is sponsored by Mitch and Barb Piper, and the principal viola is sponsored by Brady and Jeanne Foust.
On the program are “And Therefore Be Merry: A Wreath of Carols for String Quartet,” arranged by Brian Joyce and “Christmas Pops for String Quartet,” arranged by Steve W. Mauldin. These arrangements include a number of holiday classics such as “We Three Kings,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow”.
The video was created by Ivy Media, and audio was captured by Roger Bethard.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is in its 46th season. The group's motto is “Music you love by people you know.”
CVSO employs professional musicians, almost all of whom are residents of the Chippewa Valley, to play its five concerts per year. CVSO also brings in guest artists from across the world to solo with the ensemble.
For more information about Chippewa Valley Symphony, see cvsymphony.org, call the CVSO office at 715-832-6366, or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.