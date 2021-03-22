EAU CLAIRE — After a year away, Nobuyoshi Yasuda is again conducting a group of Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) players who are making music together.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, CVSO will premiere “Sharing Hope,” a virtual chamber music concert by a string ensemble of CVSO musicians. The performance will be available for free at cvsymphony.org and will remain available following the premiere.
On the program are: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3: I. Allegro moderato by J. S. Bach; Menuetto by Giovanni Bolzoni; “The Herdmaiden’s Sunday” by Ole Bull; “From Holberg’s Time: Suite in the Olden Style: Air” by Edvard Grieg; and Green Brook Suite: Prelude, Air, Dance by Gustav Holst.
Yasuda, who serves as conductor and music director for CVSO, has appreciated meeting in person with symphony musicians after so long away.
“We enjoy playing music again,” Yasuda says in a news release. “We feel alive. I hope you enjoy listening to our music. And I strongly hope that we can come back to perform live music for you soon.”
Returning to CVSO has been an uplifting experience for Rob Kuchta, who plays principal second violin in “Sharing Hope.”
“It’s not that I’ve done without music during this past year. I’ve played my violin as a solo instrument, sung my choir parts, and worked on Bluegrass tunes on my mandolin. It will be about a year since I played with other musicians. There are few similes or metaphors that aptly describe what moves me when I play music in a group,” Kuchta says in the news release.
This “CVSO Condensed” concert features a smaller group of musicians and a shorter concert length than a typical CVSO concert.
The concert was designed with safety in mind, the release says. A smaller ensemble means musicians can be spread out to be 6 feet apart but still be able to easily communicate with the conductor. Sticking to string music, as opposed to repertoire that requires wind instruments, allows players to be masked during the entirety of rehearsals and the performance. A shorter program length allows the group to prepare without lengthy rehearsals.
The concert is sponsored by the city of Altoona. CVSO season sponsors include Market & Johnson, The National Endowment for the Arts, WESTconsin Credit Union, The Wisconsin Arts Board, Woodman’s Markets and Xcel Energy.