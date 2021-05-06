EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra prides itself on providing “music you love by people you know.” The combination in the longtime slogan draws musicians as well as audience members.
That was confirmed for orchestra members who took part in the recording of “Awakening,” a concert that will premiere Saturday at cvsymphony.org. Being in the same room again, they experienced what they’ve been missing as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled more than a year of rehearsals and performances.
“It felt so good to be able to play in the orchestra,” violinist Soma Pierce-Smit shared in written comments. “It is such a great reward for all the individual practice that we have been doing over the last year. No one took it for granted. The hardest thing was not being able to hug everyone.”
Pierce-Smit elaborated on why performing live music is such a special opportunity.
“There is nothing like being surrounded by the sound of being in an ensemble,” she wrote. “It is better than hearing live music as an audience member. It is like bathing in sound.”
Cellist Gretchen Peters spoke about how much she enjoys performing the pieces selected by Nobuyoshi Yasuda, the group’s conductor and music director. She also “loves the social side.”
“Some of my longtime friends are in the orchestra,” Peters said in a phone interview. “So it was fun to be able to catch up with them, and you could just tell everybody was enjoying really catching up and finding out what the year has been like for people.”
“Awakening” was recorded in Christ Church Cathedral. It is the second “CVSO Condensed” video concert, following the premiere of “Sharing Hope” last month.
Safety considerations limit the number of musicians, rehearsal time and length of a program, Yasuda said. Thus, the two-concert arrangement meant expanded opportunities.
“The reason we needed a second one was that we wanted to provide this opportunity for more musicians,” he said.
The response verified that decision, since most of the musicians who played for the latest concert had not performed on “Sharing Hope” (with the exception of the section leaders, who played both dates).
“I have received the same kind email from those musicians who only played for the second concert,” he said. “They said it was really great. It was great to play music with other people again.”
The first concert featured about 16 musicians, Yasuda said, and for the second concert about six or seven players were added.
A typical Chippewa Valley Symphony performance includes about 80 minutes of music, but, like “Sharing Hope,” the program for “Awakening” runs about 30 minutes.
Musical choices
Both concerts open with what Yasuda called “cheerful music.” “Sharing Hope” began with J. S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3’s Allegro moderato movement. He went back to the baroque repertoire for “Awakening,” with Sinfonia in G Major by Antonio Vivaldi (1678–1741).
“The first movement is really brilliant,” he said. “The entire violin section plays in unison, and it is a brilliant opening.”
The second movement includes a “humorous” passage,” Yasuda noted.
“Half the string section plays pizzicato, and the other half kind of plays with a bow but with a short stroke, and it kind of imitates a lute sound,” he said.
The final movement, he added, features “a fast kind of a three-beat piece.”
Carl Nielsen’s Little Suite for Strings’ second movement, Intermezzo, was chosen because Yasuda felt it matched the mood of the present time.
“This second movement kind of expresses a little bit of melancholic, uncertain feeling. The music is really nice, but at the same time kind of an uncertain feeling,” he said. That feeling, he added, is “exactly, I think, how almost everybody in the world right now is feeling — this kind of uncertainty.”
The piece by Nielsen (1865-1931) also appealed to Yasuda because, he said, it’s wonderful but not especially well-known.
Yasuda also selected “Adoration,” written Florence Price (1887-1953), who was the first Black woman to have her music played by a major American orchestra.
When he began listening to the work, which was originally written for organ, Yasuda said it had “kind of longing and also hopeful feelings.”
As he researched further he found that, in her own life, Price faced difficulties.
“It’s not like her life was from the beginning to the end miserable,” he said. “But ... her life was not necessarily easy.”
This program is designed to build to the end. So after the melancholic feeling of the Nielsen and the “little bit of hope” added through “Adoration,” Yasuda placed the third movement, Elegy, from Serenade for Strings by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893).
That choice reflected a survey sent to CVSO musicians preceding these performances, Yasuda said. They were asked if they were interested in this kind of performance and also what they might like to perform — Serenade for Strings proved to be the most popular choice.
What appealed to Yasuda about the movement was its range of emotions.
It starts with a “kind of melancholic, uncertain kind of beautiful melody,” he said. The second section includes pizzicato sounds and “longing, dreamy section” that intensifies — “almost coming to agony so you’re almost screaming for your hope.”
But then, he said, it “suddenly becomes tranquil or serene. … At the end the music actually transcends to a heavenly peaceful, hopeful feeling.”
“I think it represents our current situation,” he said.
To end the concert, Yasuda chose the final movement of the St. Paul Suite by Gustav Holst (1874-1934).
“I was looking for something to close the concert with a lot of energy,” he said. “It’s fun to listen to, and lots of fun for musicians to play.”
Engaging music
Peters and Pierce-Smit and Peters, who are educators as well as musicians, praised Yasuda’s selections. Peters is chair of the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department, professor of music history, and professor of American Indian studies. Pierce-Smit is orchestra director for Memorial High School and South Middle School.
Peters enjoyed all of the music and found it fun to play. Asked to name one that especially stood out to her, she chose “Adoration.”
“I enjoyed the Florence Price because it was just a beautiful melody, a beautiful setting,” she said. ”I had no worries at all playing it, and it was just fun to engage in the beauty of it.”
She also appreciated the opportunity to play this composer’s music. “She’s not as well known, and she’s a really excellent composer,” she said. “It’s actually the first time that I’ve played anything by Florence Price. I know her music, but it’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to play it. And then I could play it without even worrying about anything because it’s a simple setting of a melody.”
Pierce-Smit acknowledged the difficulty of selecting one as a favorite.
“I love the music that Nobu programmed for this concert,” she wrote. “When I got the email from our personnel manager with the repertoire and the dates for rehearsals I responded out loud (to myself) ‘Heck Ya!’”
She went on to specify favorite aspects of pieces: “The Nielsen was new to me and a joy to discover. The Holst St. Paul Suite and Tchaikovsky String Serenade are among my favorites and I like to perform them with my student orchestras. It was such a joy to be able to play instead of conduct. The Price piece … was absolutely a joy to discover. I have been wanting to play music by Florence Price and was pleased to do so for the first time with the symphony.”
From here, Yasuda is hoping that it will be safe for the orchestra to start their new season in front of a live audience in fall at their performance home: Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
“I am studying pieces already for the first concert,” he said.