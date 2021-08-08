EAU CLAIRE -- Cirque Italia will take audiences on a magical dream adventure Thursday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 29, under a white-and-blue big-top tent in Eau Claire.
The performance space will be set up in the parking lot at Oakwood Mall, 4800 Golf Road.
The following performances are scheduled:
• 7:30 p.m. Aug 26 through 29.
• 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29.
The production revisits a time of sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, thick sideburns, poodle skirts and leather jackets.
In the show, a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. The show is designed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local municipalities. That includes the following adjustments and accommodations:
• Restricted seating capacity.
• Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout the tent.
• Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed).
• Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent.
• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.
Cirque Italia's production features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries. They include master jugglers, low wire fanatics, contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death.
Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at strictly animal-free shows.
Tickets start at $10 to $50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3.
Tickets can be purchased now at cirqueitalia.com or by calling 941-704-8572, or on site the week of the show. On-site box office hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. non-show days and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on show days.
For more information go to the website or call 941-704-8572. They also respond to text messages.