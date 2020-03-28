Gary Schwartzhoff’s love of choral singing began early: at a church in the small town where he grew up.
“There are experiences in everyone’s life, I think, that loom large when choosing a career path,” he said. “For me it started at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester, Iowa. The choral director at the church was Leonedes Schulte — that’s my mom’s sister.”
Schwartzhoff reflected recently on his career and the gratitude he feels for receiving the prestigious Marshall Bartholomew Award, presented this spring by the Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses (IMC). That career includes serving as director of choral activities at UW-Eau Claire from 1991 to 2016 and his current roles as artistic director and conductor of The Master Singers and director of music at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Throughout the conversation, Schwartzhoff was by turns serious, as he discussed the goals and principles he taught and led by; jovial, as he chuckled at fond memories that were stirred up; and quietly emotional when reminiscing about relationships and experiences that have shaped his life.
The Marshall Bartholomew Award, established in 1978 to honor choral musicians who have made significant contributions to the field of male chorus music, is far from the only recognition Schwartzhoff has received:
• The Wisconsin Choral Directors Association presented him the Outstanding Church Musician Award in 2007 and the Morris Hayes Award (named for one of his predecessors at UW-Eau Claire) for lifetime achievement in the choral art in 2010.
• He conducted national choral festivals honoring former U.S. presidents in Washington in 2009 (Abraham Lincoln), 2013 (John F. Kennedy) and 2016 (Franklin D. Roosevelt).
• In July 2019, he conducted the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and the Liberation of France Choral Festival in Paris.
• He has presented over 30 juried performances at the state, divisional and national levels of the American Choral Directors Association, IMC (hosted in 1996, 2006 and performed in 2016) and the National Association for Music Education.
• On the international stage, he has presented 15 concert tours on three continents.
Camp memories
The moment in which “the die was cast” for him to pursue a career in choral music came during summer 1969, when, as a high school student, he attended a summer music camp at the University of Iowa.
One of the more memorable camp experiences involved his and another student’s drive to excel in the tenor section of the choir. When Schwartzhoff and his peer were called into camp director Daniel Moe’s office at the end of the week, they both feared they had unknowingly committed a gaffe.
“He closed the door and he said, ‘I want to say to each of you how appreciative I am of your work here this week,’” Schwartzhoff recalled. “‘You really were great leaders and helped make this choir go.’”
But Moe wasn’t finished. “‘He said, ‘Let’s go.’ He opened the door, we walked outside, we got into his Mustang, and we went off to Dairy Queen.” Schwartzhoff laughed heartily at the memory.
Unforgettable
Schwartzhoff remembers a song they sang at the camp — an anthem composed by Moe called “Stranger, Share Our Fire.” The lyrics were written by famed Iowa poet James Hearst.
“I was so taken by the concept of us coming together as strangers and finding a number of things which we have in common with one another, thus forming a musical bond,” Schwartzhoff recalled. “So we sang that piece in 1969, and it meant enough to me that in the beginning of my career that’s one of the first pieces we did with my own high school choir.”
In 2015, at UW-Eau Claire, the piece remained memorable.
“You know, this piece really says a lot about who we are as people and the art of choral music,’” he said. “So I brought it back to the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir.”
It soon came to mean even more, as Schwartzhoff retired in 2016.
“Happenstance, God at the helm, how did this happen?” he said. “The song came back on what was to be my last concert with the Concert Choir: ‘Stranger, Share Our Fire.’”
Compositions of quality
Asked to generalize about what makes a given piece of music worth his attention, Schwartzhoff said, “I think it has to have integrity. … There has to be a purpose, a meaning for its existence.”
He added, with a nod to his Catholic upbringing, “I love music from the Renaissance period, primarily because of chant.”
Contemporary composers fit on that pedestal as well, many of whom Schwartzhoff has commissioned works from and invited in as artists in residence for his ensembles.
“It’s been my good fortune to work with many outstanding and life-changing choral musicians, like James Mulholland, like Dan Forrest, like Z. Randall Stroupe, and the list goes on and on,” he said, later mentioning by name Elaine Hagenberg and Zachary Moore.
Mulholland, professor of music at Butler University in Indianapolis, returned the compliment.
“I can say, without a doubt, of all the conductors and musicians I’ve worked with, he’s in the top 10 percentile,” Mulholland said by phone from his home in Indiana. “He has a way about him that he can bring out the best in the ensemble. His attention to detail, insight, interpretation of what the composers and the poet are trying to say is just amazing.”
While Schwartzhoff’s students derived valuable experiences from his bringing composers to campus, Mulholland pointed out that the visitors also benefited from the collaboration.
“There’s an old adage that we composers say all the time: ‘Composing is easy. What is difficult is getting a performance,’” he said. “And he gives this tool to us.”
Schwartzhoff further described great music as possessing “inherent value.”
“To me,” he continued, “that’s what integrity would be, regardless of its historical origin. Does the score have integrity, compositionally and poetry-wise?”
Sense of direction
Schwartzhoff has been told he sets high standards for his choirs. But he has the entire group in mind with that goal.
“That demeanor, that presence, that demand, that hope is not because of me,” he said. “It’s because of us. I’m not going there — we are going there. They need to be on board. Then the journey is so much more rich with that mutual understanding and sense of caring.”
In building that commitment, Schwartzhoff asks choir members to share observations about a given score.
Nancy Schwartzhoff, Gary’s wife, added, “People are good to share their thoughts either in rehearsal or sending him an email, saying, ‘This spoke to me in this way.’”
As an example of the high regard Schwartzhoff’s students had for him, they took to calling him “Doc,” a practice that to this day moves him.
“If I may say on behalf of the students who’ve done that, it’s a term of endearment, and I’m very appreciative of that,” he said, acknowledging other UW-Eau Claire faculty members have been referred to that way as well.
“It wasn’t a request,” he continued. “I would never approach asking for that. That’s just what the students did at the university.”
Marcia Van Beek knows Schwartzhoff from when she was director of major gifts at UW-Eau Claire and as a founding member of The Master Singers and member of the First Congregational Church Chancel Choir. She described how he leads his groups.
“Under Dr. Schwartzhoff’s direction,” Van Beek wrote in an email, “it’s not enough for each vocalist to project a lovely sound, they must also pronounce each word with the same vowel formation, perform with rhythmical precision and make sure the audience will fully experience the text’s meaning. While this is the outcome all choral directors would want, Dr. Schwartzhoff has the ability to inspire his choirs towards excellence.”
Van Beek also brought up the choir’s attention to the meaning of the texts.
“The personal time of reflection draws the choir together and they transform what’s on the written page into an emotional experience for the audience,” she wrote.
Emotional response
Jacob Truby, a former student of Schwartzhoff’s at UW-Eau Claire and a former Master Singers member who is now a music educator at the American School at the Hague, Netherlands, said that, in conducting, Schwartzhoff shows a side of himself that goes beyond instruction.
Truby recalled one rehearsal at UW-Eau Claire in which the group was singing a Latin text setting of “O Magnum Mysterium” (translation: “O Great Mystery”).
“As we were framing the piece, Doc had to stop himself from conducting so he could wipe a tear from his eye,” Truby wrote in an email. “He told us how this year was the first Christmas season where his grandson, (then) 2 years old, was able to look at his Christmas tree with fascination and wonder, and how it filled him with life. It was a quick moment, but such an important one. Though Doc quickly composed himself and we returned to rehearsing, you could hear a pin drop in the choir room. Not a rehearsal went by in Doc’s career where humanity wasn’t shared.”
Schwartzhoff believes it’s about the audience as well as the performers, Van Beek suggested.
“Over the years, particularly performing with The Master Singers, I have seen how the music we sing affects the lives of our audience members,” she wrote. “For some, it helps them get through a rough time in their lives. For others, they enjoy the sheer beauty of the sound and the message of the music. Yet others have said, Christmas doesn’t start for them until they attend our Lessons and Carols performance.”
Influential upbringing
An indefatigable work ethic has helped Schwartzhoff attain his accomplishments.
Asked about it, he answered quickly.
“That’s my father,” he said. “That’s being raised with eight children on a farm. … There’s always something more to be done.”
Schwartzhoff’s parents attended his concerts throughout his career, he said, adding, though, that his first choir director, his aunt Leonedes Schulte, never did see a performance he conducted.
An experience Truby recalled from his student days exemplifies Schwartzhoff’s dedication.
At the end of a fall semester, just as the campus was clearing out, a job remained: Schwartzhoff decided the choir shells on the stage needed repainting. That task fell to Truby as a choral assistant — but Schwartzhoff, the university’s director of choral activities, painted right alongside of him.
“To me, this embodies the spirit of Dr. Schwartzhoff,” Truby wrote, “a man who has never given up, someone who has never been afraid of rolling up his sleeves and doing work others wouldn’t think to do.”
What the honor means
In receiving the Marshall Bartholomew Award, Schwartzhoff is pleased that he joins two other recipients who were former UW-Eau Claire choral directors: Morris Hayes and Bruce McInnes.
Schwartzhoff also pointed out that he has enormous respect for the previous award recipient: Paul Salamunovich (1927-2014). Salamunovich led the Los Angeles Master Chorale and conducted choirs for the scores of such films as “The Godfather” and “Flatliners.” He also conducted the choir at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood, Calif.
“I would describe Paul as my musical father,” he said. Schwartzhoff met Salamunovich in the 1970s when he attended a workshop in Denver, held at a YMCA camp in the Rocky Mountains. Over the decades Schwartzhoff observed him at many choral conferences across the country.
He saw him again as a doctoral student at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, when Salamunovich was a guest at an international choral symposium, held by Schwartzhoff’s professor, Eph Ehly.
As a mentor, Salamunovich wrote a letter of recommendation for Schwartzhoff.
In composer Mulholland’s estimation, Schwartzhoff clearly belongs next to Salamunovich as a recipient of the Bartholomew Award.
“To validate Gary’s respect from his peers, he is being given the same award Salamunovich was given,” Mulholland wrote in an email. “Paul Salamunovich was one of the most respected, revered of conductors and educators in choral music. This is the reputation that Gary should have received during his career, but for which he is finally being recognized.”
Sharing credit
Those who work with Schwartzhoff say they appreciate not only his efforts but Nancy’s as well. In the community ensembles Gary has led, she has performed as a vocalist, pianist and in administrative roles, and, in accompanying him on international tours, helped in the role of chaperone for students.
“Nancy is my wife, life partner, colleague, assistant … any number of things,” he said. “It’s all true. We’ve reflected on this a lot. … Surely her presence in my career has enabled me to do more than I would have otherwise done.”
Perhaps one indication of how high Schwartzhoff has set the bar for his singers is that his goals extend even beyond the stage.
While he wanted students to pursue choral directing if they chose, saying UW-Eau Claire has earned the reputation as the place to study choral music, he hopes they took something deeper from their time with him.
“You want the meaning, the experience of music you create together to be one that can live in their own lives as they move on from the university into being adults, board members, parents, community leaders, all the things you want your children and your students to be within a community,” he said. “If you can in some small way provide an experience that can bring those things into focus into their lives, you’ve been successful.”
There are many ways Schwartzhoff can measure the success he has achieved, in terms of honors and admiration. It also could be suggested that his Aunt Leonedes Schulte, who inspired him at the beginning, would be proud of her nephew.