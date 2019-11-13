Clear Water Comedy presents Hari Kondabolu for an all-ages show from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Admission costs $20.
Kondabolu is on a Wisconsin mini-tour that includes stops in Madison and Milwaukee. He is a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer hailed as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today” (The New York Times). He has performed on Comedy Central, "Conan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Late Show With David Letterman."
Kondabolu has sold out headlining tours, performed at festivals all over North America, and his widely hailed Netflix comedy special "Warn Your Relatives" made a number of best-of lists. Kondabolu can be heard regularly on public radio shows including "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me," "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered."
He has released the chart-topping comedy albums "Waiting For 2042" and its follow-up, "Mainstream American Comic." His documentary, "The Problem With Apu," about the stereotypical character on "The Simpsons," led to worldwide press attention.
Fans also know him as a former writer and correspondent for the critically acclaimed TV series "Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell" and co-host with Bell of the podcast "Politically Re-Active."
For tickets or more information go to tinyurl.com/t6m5ock or call 715-832-8844.