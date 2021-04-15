RIVER FALLS — The UW-River Falls music department will present its 55th annual Commissioned Composer Program featuring composer Evan Williams Monday through Wednesday. The public is invited via Zoom.
This year's work by Williams is titled "Sound an Alarm," in which Williams inscribed in the score "Dedicated to the memory of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and so many others...”
Each year, UW-River Falls commissions a composer to write a piece of music for the student body and arranges for that composer to come to the campus in the spring to interact with the students and take part in the premier performance of that work.
The following events are scheduled:
• Williams' composition seminar with UW-River Falls composition students, 1 p.m. Monday.
Zoom link: uwrf-edu.zoom.us/j/84855730237.
Meeting ID: 848 5573 0237.
• Williams' "Sound an Alarm" convocation, 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Zoom link: uwrf-edu.zoom.us/j/82217163693.
Meeting ID: 822 1716 3693.
The Commissioned Composer Program was founded by professor emeritus Conrad DeJong in 1967 and is the longest running program of its kind in the U.S., putting a national spotlight on the UW-River Falls music department.
For more information, call the department at 715-425-3183.