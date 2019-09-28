The Chippewa Falls Public Library is organizing a Community Read event of "Virgil Wander," a novel by award-winning author Leif Enger.
Check out a book from the library, buy a copy at Country Treasures, or pick up a free copy at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, Bridge Street Brew, Lucy’s Deli, or 4:30AM Coffee.
Book discussions will take place at the following Chippewa Falls locations:
• 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Lucy’s Deli, 117 N. Bridge St.
• 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 West Central St.
• 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Bridge Street Brew,
Join Enger from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Heyde Center the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls, for his presentation "The Optimist at Midnight." His appearance is part of the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. For more about the festival go to cvbookfest.org.