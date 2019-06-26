A special edition of the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series will be offered Thursday, July 4, at Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace, in downtown Eau Claire.
Four bands, rather than the usual three, will take the stage. The music will continue up until the fireworks start, and concert attendees can watch the display from Phoenix Park.
The evening’s lineup will open at 6 p.m. with Micah Ryan, and he will be followed by We’re Wolves, Orenda Fugue and the Broken Eights.
Admission to the Sounds Like Summer concerts is free. For more information go to tinyurl.com/y66gd87y.
The series, which runs Thursdays through Aug. 29, is presented by Volume One.