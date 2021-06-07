ALTOONA -- Eddie Montgomery, from the famed country music duo Montgomery Gentry, will perform as part of Cinder City Days Saturday at River Prairie Park's Prevea Amphitheater.
Gates open at 4 p.m., and the show starts at 5:15 p.m.
The concert will feature special guests the Swon Brothers and opening act Ember.
Eddie Montgomery has carried on the Montgomery Gentry legacy despite the tragic death of Troy Gentry in a 2017 helicopter crash.
According to the AllMusic website: “The band evoked the sound and spirit of Southern rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and Charlie Daniels, painting themselves as rowdy redneck rebels who still held small-town values.”
The band scored multiple top 10 hits between 2001 and 2003, including the No. 2 "She Couldn't Change Me."
The duo's first No. 1 country hit came in 2004 with "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," and they scored four more No. 1s: "Something to Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It All" and "Roll with Me." Tickets cost $39 for general admission for those under 21 and over 21 and, for over 21: $49 for reserved seating, $69 for standing VIP, and $89 for platinum.
For tickets go to cindercitydays.com.