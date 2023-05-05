CADOTT — The Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner, and a local festival is nominated under an industry category. Country Fest in Cadott was nominated for Festival of the Year by the Academy.
Country Fest began in 1987, and over the years has hosted some of the biggest names in country music including George Strait, The Highwaymen, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, to name just a few.
Each year the festival grows little by little according to Wade Asher, general manager and festival promoter. The steady growth is thanks to investment into the infrastructure of the grounds, but most of all, the staff and fans that make the festival what it is.
“Our staff and our fans are just an amazing group of people, and we come together in a hayfield, in the middle of nowhere, to have a fantastic time,” Asher said.
The grounds span over hundreds of acres and have been expanded to include four side stages in addition to the main stage. The campground has grown into the largest in the state with over 7,500 sites, which are filled during the three day music event.
It takes many people to make it all work.
While there are 12 full-time employees at the grounds, during Country Fest, there are more than 1600 employees and volunteers on site. The majority of them are back year after year to help out.
“It’s really created a family atmosphere out here. There’s a reason why everyone calls it a family, because that’s what it is,” Asher said.
A real honor
Country Fest was recently nominated for an award under the category of Best Music Festival by the Academy of Country Music. Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges.
According to the Academy, the award is presented to “an outstanding country music festival where the artist(s) received market value compensation for their performance.”
The festivals must:
Take place over two or more consecutive days during the eligibility period.
Include a minimum of 10 acts, with at least 90% of headlining acts classed in the country genre.
Be in good standing with all professional vendors and help promote country ticket sales.
When Asher received word that Country Fest was nominated for the award, it felt good, and he was so happy for the immediate staff, as it’s great recognition for them because they work hard to produce the festival each year.
“To be recognized on a national level of country music festivals, there’s thousands of country music festivals in the nation, just to be nominated is a huge honor,” he said.
Country Fest’s fellow nominees in the category include: C2C: Country to Country (United Kingdom), Carolina Country Music Fest (South Carolina), Country Concert (Ohio), Country Thunder (Tennessee), Stagecoach Festival (California) and Tortuga Music Festival (Florida).
Many of these nominees are much bigger than Country Fest in terms of population, especially Stagecoach and Tortuga. They see over 100,000 attendees each year.
“To be in that same world is pretty amazing,” Asher said.
Many of the other nominees are next to big cities. Cadott is “in the middle of nowhere,” according to Asher, and because of that, the staff have to work a lot harder to bring a unique festival experience to fans.
That experience is what sets Country Fest apart from other country music festivals. Many festival goers even buy their tickets for the year before the lineup is announced.
“I think we focus on experience level so high that the lineup almost becomes secondary,” Asher said.
The 36th annual Country Fest is right around the corner, scheduled for June 22-24. For tickets and information, visit countryfest.com.
The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards Ceremony, hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ford Center in Texas. The event will be lived streamed on Amazon Prime Video.