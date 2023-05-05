62b0b22ad1e0d.image.jpg

Country Fest 2023 is slated for June 22-24. The annual festival is nominated for Best Music Festival at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

 Contributed photo

CADOTT — The Academy of Country Music Awards are right around the corner, and a local festival is nominated under an industry category. Country Fest in Cadott was nominated for Festival of the Year by the Academy.

Country Fest began in 1987, and over the years has hosted some of the biggest names in country music including George Strait, The Highwaymen, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, to name just a few.