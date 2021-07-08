EAU CLAIRE — The assembled crowd for Country Jam USA no doubt serves as a welcome sight for organizers every single time in its 30-plus years.
But that’s especially true this year, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 festival.
“It feels amazing,” said Kathy Wright, Country Jam’s general manager.
As she explained, “It’s been a year of heartbreak, it’s been a year of should we-shouldn’t we, can we-can’t we, ups and downs, and we’re finally at a full green light and just so excited to have everyone back.”
This year’s Jam will feature as headliners Old Dominion, Chris Young and Jon Pardi, along with a strong roster of performers throughout the weekend.
Speaking by phone, Wright elaborated on why it’s special to have crowds again at the scenic grounds on the Chippewa River outside of Eau Claire.
“The fans have waited two very long years for this,” she said. “I think, much like everything that’s coming back to life, people are so excited for the return of live music and the energy of a crowd. There’s no better feeling than standing in the middle of a field with 15,000 of your closest friends singing. And I can’t wait for that moment. I might cry,” she added with a laugh.
Fueling the anticipation will be a lineup featuring rising stars, some of whom are making their first stop at Country Jam, and beloved veterans who win over the audience on every visit to the festival.
“It’s a mix of great new artists and artists that are playing early in the day that have headlined our festival in the past — this culmination of ’90s and 2000s favorites and everything that’s new and exciting today,” Wright said.
Of the up and coming artists, Wright said HARDY, on at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, has been generating a buzz. His hits include “Rednecker,” “Give Heaven Some Hell” and “Unapologetically Country As Hell.”
“He’s a new artist and never played our festival before,” she said. “And that’s always fun when we have someone that you haven’t seen. So I’m really excited to see what he brings to the table.”
Wright also looks forward to welcoming Chris Janson, who’ll perform at 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 16. His successes include “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and “Drunk Girl.”
“I think you’re going to need a seat belt for his performance,” Wright said. “He is so high-energy and crazy talented. I think he’s one that’s going to blow the doors off the joint.”
When it comes to returning favorites, Sawyer Brown stepped up to help when singer Cody Johnson had to cancel for health reasons. They’ll play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
“Anyone that knows me, when they realized we replaced Cody Johnson with Sawyer Brown, just chuckles because I’ve been friends with them for 25 years,” she said. “They’re the greatest guys in the world and they’re so easy to work with.”
The band appeared at the very first Country Jam in 1990 and have performed often at Jam and elsewhere in the region.
Originally, Wright explained, Country Jam wasn’t able to put Sawyer Brown on the 2021 schedule because they already had a date in the region. So when organizers learned Johnson had been put on vocal rest, not long before the event’s scheduled start, they were concerned about finding a quality replacement.
However, Sawyer Brown’s other show canceled, so they were willing to take another trip to Eau Claire.
“They’re going to show up, they’re going to put on the show of a lifetime, the entire crowd is going to be on their feet dancing, singing along to every word,” she said. “It’s what we as a human race need right now.”
Another welcome return will be regional favorite Chris Kroeze. The Barron resident and runner-up on “The Voice” has been well-received at Jam and throughout the region, such as repeatedly selling out Pablo Center at the Confluence. He’ll be kicking off this year’s Country Jam at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“He is a festival favorite, and a fan favorite, and the nicest guy to walk the planet,” Wright said. “And I think he’s going to become a tradition for us at the event. He’s got a great following and I think as a music festival that brings in world class artists to our stage, we’re almost as excited to see our friends make it to the big stage.”
Organizers strive for diversity on the stage because it’s also in the audience.
“Because we’re 32 years old, we have people in their 70s and we have people in their 20s, people in their teens, quite frankly,” Wright said.
While progress has been made with COVID-19, Country Jam organizers are preparing for attendees to have varied feelings about how comfortable they are mingling with other Jam-goers – and will have multiple options.
“I think what we found is everyone is in a different place with their comfort level,” she said. “So we have areas in VIP that we’re calling just a little more space, so if you’re sitting in VIP and maybe realized you’re not as comfortable as you thought you might be in a crowd, we have an area where you can just go over, just grab a table and sit down. You can spend the whole weekend there if you’d like.”
To help with the safety factor, hand sanitizer will be “everywhere you turn,” Wright said, and hand-washing stations will be abundant.
As for masks, “If you’d like to wear a mask, just go for it,” Wright said. “We certainly aren’t requiring it, but we’re just trying to meet everybody at their comfort level and have options for everyone at their comfort level. So you can be elbow to elbow in the party pit, or you can be in the back of the field with your spouse in two chairs with nobody else around you.”
To make the most of the quality acts, attendees are advised to get any questions answered in the days before the grounds open.
“That’s the beautiful thing about a local, locally owned festival is we’re right here, and we answer the phone when you call,” Wright said.
Shuttle buses to and from grounds are preferred to ride-hailing services, Wright emphasized, considering all the traffic on roads not intended to handle such volume.
“We recommend everybody drive to their closest shuttle location, take the shuttle to the festival,” she said. “It drops you off at the front gate, at the end of the night take that shuttle back and then Uber or Lyft home from there.”
That will both save money and save time, because buses have priority to other vehicles, Wright said. The schedule and pickup locations can be found at the Country Jam website.
Wright also advised that attendees buy tickets before getting to the gates, be prepared for all manner of weather (this is Wisconsin, after all), and follow Jam on social media for updated news.
Finally “Just come with the biggest smile,” she said. “We’ve waited two years for this, and it’s just going to feel great.”