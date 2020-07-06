NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music and Southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has died.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died Monday at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke, according to a news release.
"The Devil Went Down to Georgia" hitmaker was 83.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, according to this morning's announcement.
Until the coronavirus pandemic derailed touring, the Charlie Daniels Band continued to travel and perform in concert frequently.
"People come to see you to hear the songs they’ve heard on the radio, so we always do 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' and 'Legend of Wooley Swamp,' but every year we add some new things," Daniels said in an interview with The Oklahoman. "We play a lot of the same places year after year, and we don’t want to do exactly the same set for everybody."
Born 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina, steeped in musical traditions ranging from folk and bluegrass to gospel, country and rock, Daniels was a pioneer in introducing Southern rock sounds into mainstream country music. In the process, he widened country’s popularity by bringing millions of young people to a greater appreciation of their Country Music heritage, established musical alliances with a wide variety of artists in Country and other music fields, and helped take country to deeper levels of American culture.
Critical to this achievement was his session work on Dylan albums recorded in Nashville in the 1960s, including "Nashville Skyline." Daniels also supported Ringo Starr on Starr’s "Beaucoups of Blues." “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and the Charlie Daniels Band were featured in the landmark film “Urban Cowboy” in 1980, a movie that helped ignite a boom in country music’s popularity and widened its audience across the nation.
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Daniels’ lifetime record sales exceeded 13.5 million units. This put him in the ranks with musical legends like Paul Simon, John Lennon, Natalie Cole, Yes, the Temptations, and Jefferson Airplane. When Daniels was signed for $3 million by Epic Records in New York in 1976, the contract set a record for a Nashville act, according to a news release.
Over the course of his career, Daniels had nine gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. "Super Hits " went double-platinum, "Million Mile Reflection" went triple-platinum, and "A Decade of Hits" went quadruple-platinum. His long-form video, “Homefolks and Highways” went gold while his single, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” became a country music rarity, achieving platinum certification. It was the CMA Single of the Year in 1979 and earned the Charlie Daniels Band a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. It crossed over to become a Top 5 pop smash as well.
Daniels was also named CMA Instrumentalist of the Year in 1979. The Charlie Daniels Band won CMA Instrumental Group of the Year Awards in 1979 and 1980, marking a total of four CMA Awards throughout his career.
Daniels became a Grand Ole Opry member in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He also was a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame.
Daniels placed 34 songs on the Billboard Country charts. In addition to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” his other Top 10 hits were “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” (1985) and “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues” (1988). “Uneasy Rider,” one of his country chart-making singles, was also a Top 10 pop hit in 1973. Besides “The Devil Want Down to Georgia,” which went No.1 Country and No. 3 pop in 1979, other pop successes were his 1975 singles “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” and “Long Haired Country Boy,” both of which became staples of his live shows. He also charted in the pop Top 30 with “In America” (1980) and “Still in Saigon” (1982).
His earliest songwriting success came in 1964 when his co-written “It Hurts Me” became a Top 30 pop hit for Elvis Presley.
Prior to gaining solo stardom, Daniels was a session musician, mostly in Nashville for artists including Marty Robbins, Claude King, Flatt & Scruggs, Pete Seeger, Leonard Cohen, Al Kooper, Ringo Starr and, most famously, Dylan. Daniels can be heard on Dylan’s "Nashville Skyline," "Self Portrait" and "New Morning" albums of 1969-1970. In 2014, he released "Off the Grid – Doin’ It Dylan," a collection of Dylan songs rendered Daniels style.
Daniels’ charity work was extensive. Cancer research, muscular dystrophy research, physically and mentally challenged individuals, children, farmers, and the armed forces have benefited from his efforts. His charity Christmas concert benefiting children became a Nashville holiday institution. In recognition of his “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers,” Daniels was honored as a BMI Icon in 2005.
Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, which he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.