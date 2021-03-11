Some music can be enjoyed at any given moment in time, but the new project by Austin Derks (aka Courtside Lush) is best enjoyed amid a vacuum of mid-morning exploration.
“I don’t think you can listen to this project at any given point during the day,” Derks said. “We made this album for a specific time. It’s a niche project. This is an album you should be listening to from 2:20 a.m. to 2:45a.m. in the morning. If listeners think we captured that energy and vibe, then we achieved the goal we had with this project.”
Chippewa Valley musician Austin Derks has made a name for himself in the local music scene through serving as lead singer/guitarist for indie rock act Chamber Noise, but now has his attention focused on his new musical endeavor, Courtside Lush. Derks’ debut album “Swoonlight” blends soft psychedelic rock and singer-songwriter stylings.
“Swoonlight,” is a project by Derks and collaborator Alex Nash who put together a seven-song record full of themes surrounding nightlife, being together, being alone and diving deep into the vacuum state of wondering “what’s next.”
The name of the album was derived by Nash, who came up with the title after describing the state of finding yourself early in the morning after leaving a bar and exploring your surroundings and yourself.
“It’s like the time of the night where you’re getting out of the bars and you’re in a weird vacuum of space,” Derks said. “During that time you’re wondering around town and finding where you’re going next you can get into a really interesting headspace. The first few songs we put together reminded me of those times, so we aimed to capture that space in time.”
Courtside Lush initially wasn’t intended to be a full album project, Derks said. The process of crafting the record started three years ago and slowly progressed into a legitimate project after Chamber Noise became inactive and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.
While Courtside Lush has yet to see the stage, Derks said he plans on returning to performing when it is safe to do so. He hasn’t performed in almost three years, so the desire to experience the limelight again is ever present in him.
“It’s been awhile since I’ve performed for people,” Derks said. “I want to get back out there and connect with people. I’ve been seeing so much great stuff come out of Eau Claire lately, and I hope people are receptive to this project. This community has grown so much even during the pandemic, so I’m hoping to add to that culture and arts scene.”
The debut album from Courtside Lush “Swoonlight,” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services. Merchandise including a digital magazine, T-shirts and digital versions of the album will also be available on Bandcamp.com and punkyhallsconveniencestore.com.