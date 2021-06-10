EAU CLAIRE — Sue Orfield and Joan Hutton both enjoy musical careers that are as diverse as they are busy.
The Eau Claire tenor saxophonist and Twin Cities-based player of multiple woodwind instruments excel at varied styles of music while performing in groups large and small.
But they speak with particular excitement about Take That Back, the jazz quintet they co-lead set to perform Friday, June 18, at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire. It starts with the friendship/musical alliance the two have formed since meeting years ago, “both side people on somebody’s else’s gig,” Orfield recalled. “I instantly felt rapport with her.”
Hutton expressed similar sentiments.
“We just really connected both personally and musically right away,” she said in a phone interview.
It wasn’t until many years later, though, that they reconnected on Facebook and decided to make music together. Hutton suggested they record some duets together.
The response: “What Sue says to everything is, ‘Yes, sure, I’m in, sounds great!’” Hutton said with a laugh.
Hutton invited Orfield to make some recordings in her kitchen, taking inspiration from a duets series recorded by Grammy Award-winning jazz musician Ben Wendel.
The so-called “Kitchen Sessions” can be found on YouTube: tinyurl.com/7zvh34ht. Among the selections is “OH!” a piece taking its title from Orfield and Hutton’s last names and showing their joyful spirit while performing, respectively, on tenor saxophone and bass clarinet. (With the group, Hutton also plays alto and tenor sax.)
Besides creating memorable music, they began bringing in other musicians for the recordings who Hutton had known previously. From there, drummer David Schmalenberger, pianist Ted Godbout and bassist Kameron Markworth came to join Hutton and Orfield in forming Take That Back.
As Hutton put it, “I just feel lucky to play with these people I admire. It’s a pretty cool feeling to play in a group with people that you love listening to and just think they make great music, and are all just really cool people too.”
Orfield concurred. “The musicians are just top shelf; they’re so much fun to play with,” she said.
The project also gives them a chance to play their original jazz compositions.
“I’m all about playing original music, and so is Joan,” Orfield said. “If we have a mission statement, that would be it.”
The June 18 concert will feature music they intend to take into a recording studio in July. A lot of the music will be those new compositions, Orfield said, adding “there might be a couple things we throw in there just for fun.”
Hutton described what the set list will be like: “We kind of usually end up doing half my tunes and half Sue’s tunes as a way of organizing it. Sometimes we play a couple standards, sometimes we might do something one of the other people in the group wrote too. Mostly it’s just sort of half and half. And that’s probably what the recording will end up being too.”
Of their own pieces, Hutton added, “It’s a nice variety, I guess. We all try to write things with some variety and different styles, and because Sue is Sue and I am me, we just have a different approach to things. It just lends to a nice balance. There’s some groove-based stuff, there’s some more straight-ahead jazz, there’s some pop influence, there’s some more free jazz thrown in there. Just an eclectic mix.”
With the concert in the Artisan Forge gallery, the audience can enjoy the creations of the artists community, where Orfield has a rehearsal space/teaching studio.
“There are amazing sculpture artists, and oil painting artists and there are jewelry makers, and there’s a chocolate maker in this building, and there are people who are blowing glass, and people who are making marble countertops,” Orfield said. “It is an amazing place, I have to say.”
For Greg Johnson, owner of Artisan Forge and a metal artist, the idea of hosting concerts at the venue grew out of his decision to put a baby grand piano in the building. Johnson plays piano and was a music major in college.
“My philosophy is, you create something like that and opportunities happen,” Johnson said in a phone interview.
Orfield noticed the piano soon after it arrived.
“She said, ‘Oh my gosh, Greg, I’m so inspired! It’s a real piano. Can we have a concert?’” Johnson said. “And I’m like, that is exactly why that piano is there. It’s to allow opportunities for people to do things they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to do.”
It’s likely that some in the June 18 audience will have studios at Artisan Forge. The setting of artists enjoying other artists’ work illustrates what the community offers, Johnson said, with creators working in visual, culinary and musical arts.
As an example of the creative spectrum, Bennett Guitar Company, owned by Dallas Bennett, will offer one of the shop’s acoustic jams from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday during the event Airing Out the Art — The Outdoor Artisans Markets. And among the offerings at the Take That Back concert will be creations from Rebecca Flynn’s Sweet Driver Chocolates.
The collective creativity can prove contagious.
“You come in here, and you might be having a little bit of a down day, and somebody’s just killing it next door,” Johnson said. “And next thing you know, you’re having a conversation and you’re completely inspired.”
That appears to be the same kind of inspiration the Take That Back musicians share onstage.
“If we get to play for an audience and there’s some people listening that are digging it, that’s great,” Hutton said. “But we just love playing together regardless of who’s listening.”