The Memorial High School theater department will present "The Curious Savage" by John Patrick on Friday through Sunday, May 5, in the Memorial High School Little Theatre.
"The Curious Savage," described as a thought-provoking comedy, is the story of Mrs. Savage, a widow whose husband has left her $10 million. She intends to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue “their foolish dreams,” but her stepchildren strongly object. To prevent Mrs. Savage from doing away with their family’s wealth and ruining their legacy, they have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters. It is among the residents there that Mrs. Savage finds her true family.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. May 5.
Playgoers are advised to park in the lot adjacent to Clairemont Avenue, enter Door 1 under the eagle.
Cost is $5 for adult general public, $3 for students and seniors. Admission is free with a Memorial High School ID.
For more information contact MHS theater teacher Amber Dernbach at adernbach@ecasd.us or 715-852-6389.