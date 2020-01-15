CVASING (Chippewa Valley Singers Involved In Neighborhood Giving) is inviting all singers to join this year's concert to benefit Feed My People.
This year's concert, titled "Come Together," will be presented Sunday, March 1, at the church.
Singers of all ages are encouraged to participate; no auditions are required.
Rehearsals are being held at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sunday for registration. Music will be available at that time.
Participants are encouraged to bring a black music folder and a $10 donation to cover production costs.