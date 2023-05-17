Anat by Shervin lainez CHOICE.jpg

Anat Cohen has been named Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007.

 Contributed photo by Shervin lainez

EAU CLAIRE — For their 2023 season, the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra has been putting a focus on influential women in the jazz genre. They’ve hosted three world-class musicians, Tanya Darby, Natalie Cressman and Sherrie Maricle, so far as part of their Women in Jazz series. They are rounding out the series with Anat Cohen at their final concert of the season.

