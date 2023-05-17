EAU CLAIRE — For their 2023 season, the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra has been putting a focus on influential women in the jazz genre. They’ve hosted three world-class musicians, Tanya Darby, Natalie Cressman and Sherrie Maricle, so far as part of their Women in Jazz series. They are rounding out the series with Anat Cohen at their final concert of the season.
Cohen has been named Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007, and has also been named the top clarinetist in both the readers and critics polls in DownBeat for multiple years running.
A Grammy nominated musician, she has won hearts and minds of the world with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. Cohen is a charismatic, prolific and inspired clarinetist and saxophonist.
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and raised in a musical family, Cohen attended the Tel Aviv School for the Arts, the Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts and the Jaffa Music Conservatory.
She began studying clarinet studies at the age of 12, and at 16 joined the school’s big band and learned to play the tenor saxophone. That same year, she entered the prestigious Thelma Yellin school, where she majored in jazz.
After graduation, she discharged her mandatory Israeli military service duty from 1993-95, playing tenor saxophone in the Israeli Air Force band.
After her service, through the World Scholarship Tour, Cohen attended the Berklee College of Music, continuing to play jazz, and being introduced to Latin-style music.
Cohen spent a decade touring with Sherrie Maricle’s all-woman big band, The Diva Jazz Orchestra, after graduating from Berklee. She also worked in such Brazilian groups as the Choro Ensemble and Duduka Da Fonseca’s Samba Jazz Quintet, along with performing the music of Louis Armstrong with David Ostwald’s “Gully Low Jazz Band.”
She started making waves in the industry, continuing to collaborate, play and record music. To date, she has over 100 project credits to her name including albums, writing features and more.
Her series of releases via her Anzic Records label have seen the clarinetist-saxophonist range from infectious swingers to lilting balladry, from small groups to larger ensembles and back again, exploring a universe of music along the way. Cohen has been releasing music since 2005.
When she performs, Cohen captivates her audience.
“Ms. Cohen on the clarinet was a revelation. Using the clarinet’s upper register, she could evoke infectious joy. In the lower register, her playing could conjure a deep, soulful melancholy. On up-tempo numbers, her improvisations weren’t just bebop fast; they had a clarity and deep intelligence that is really quite rare. She made it look effortless, even as she was playing the most technically difficult of all the reed instruments… she took my breath away,” The New York Times wrote of one of her performances.
Not only does Cohen get to share her music on stages, she also has a passion for teaching. She teaches the fine points of jazz and the music of Brazil to budding students across North America, with recent residencies at Stanford, Oberlin, Michigan State University, University of California-San Diego, the Centrum Choro Workshop and California Brazil Camp.
Cohen loves her job.
“Any day when I get to share music with people – other musicians, an audience – feels like a celebration to me,” she said in a news release.
CVJO will host Cohen during their final concert of the season at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre. Tickets are $19 plus taxes and fees before the event, and $22 plus taxes and fees the day of. Student and youth tickets are $5 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.