The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present Agatha Christie’s whodunit "A Murder is Announced" beginning Thursday at The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave.
In the play: An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a determined inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution.
The production will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Thursday, Jan. 16, through Saturday, Jan. 18, and at 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 and 19.
For tickets or more information call 715-832-7529 or go to cvtg.org.