CVTG Nunsense Mega Musical Logo.jpg
Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is presenting its next production at the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. CVTG is proud to present the musical comedy “Nunsense the Mega-Musical” May 4-7 in the Jamf Theatre.

The super-sized “Nunsense” show stars the original five nuns plus seven fun new characters, including the never-before-seen infamous convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, who accidentally poisoned 52 residents of the convent while the others were playing bingo.