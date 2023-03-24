EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is presenting its next production at the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. CVTG is proud to present the musical comedy “Nunsense the Mega-Musical” May 4-7 in the Jamf Theatre.
The super-sized “Nunsense” show stars the original five nuns plus seven fun new characters, including the never-before-seen infamous convent cook, Sister Julia Child of God, who accidentally poisoned 52 residents of the convent while the others were playing bingo.
Needing money to bury the nuns, the surviving nuns decide to stage a variety show at Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium with Mother Superior, a former circus performer who cannot resist the spotlight. Her competitive but dignified rival is second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert. Joining them is Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Leo, a novice who is determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun; and Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
With catchy tunes, tap-dancing nuns, a wise-cracking puppet and some of the funniest sisters you’ve ever seen, it has all the makings of a great night of entertainment, because, after all, “Nunsense” is habit-forming. It would be a sin to pass up this madcap musical.
There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. May 4-6, and 1:30 p.m. May 7. Tickets are $35 for adults and seniors and $15 for youth and students. They are available at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529