EAU CLAIRE -- With headliners such as Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, the Sam Bush Band and Shakey Graves, the Blue Ox Music Festival has announced its daily lineup for this year's event, slated for Aug. 19-21 in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
The festival will take place at The Pines Music Park, formerly known as Whispering Pines Campgrounds.
Following are the lineups on the three days:
Thursday, Aug. 19: The Infamous Stringdusters, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Lillie Mae, Julian Davis & the Situation, Arkansauce, Kind Country.
Friday, Aug. 20: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leftover Salmon, Charlie Parr, Lissie, The Lil Smokies, Pert Near Sandstone, Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Sunny War, Jon Stickley Trio, Short Round Stringband, Barbaro, The High 48s, Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Doug Otto and the Getaways.
Saturday, Aug. 21: The Sam Bush Band, Shakey Graves, Molly Tuttle, Charley Crockett, Pert Near Sandstone, Kitchen Dwellers, Them Coulee Boys, Nora Brown, Armchair Boogie, One Way Traffic, Feed the Dog, Intuitive Compass, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Katey Belleville, Gabe Barnett.
Three-day and two-day tickets are on sale now, and one-day admissions will become available at a later date based on event capacity. For more information go to BlueOxMusicFestival.com or call 715-602-4440.