CADOTT -- The full lineup has been announced for this year's Rock Fest, planned for July 15 through 17 at the concert site north of Cadott.
As previously announced, headliners include Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, Korn and Danzig.
Following are the daily lineups for the festival. In addition, those who buy three-day passes can attend a fourth day of music on Wednesday, July 14, with Queensryche as headliner.
Thursday, July 15: Rob Zombie, Stand, Theory of a Deadman, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Mojo, Carnifex, Fire From the Gods, Falling Through April, Scattered Hamlet, Anything but Human, Digital Homicide, Any Given Sin, GFM, Jett Threatt, Nivrana, Drama Queen, Contingency and Ignescent.
Friday, July 16: Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, Anthrax, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remains, Like a Storm, Crobot, Bones UK. Silvertung, Wildstreet, Distal Descent, City of the Weak, Throw the Fight, Siin, Hammer Down Hard, Fool Fighters, Dressed to Kill, Strange Daze and Caster Volor.
Saturday, July 17: Korn, Danzig, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Avatar, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin, Stormbreaker, Nuisance, Stellar Circuits, Your Screaming Silence, Evandale, Strate Jak It, Mad Alice, Cowboys From Hell, Probable Cause, FMDown.
Wednesday, July 14: Queensryche, Slaughter, Royal Bliss, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, The Black Moods, Modern Mimes and Unkle Daddy.
For tickets to the event, go to rock-fest.com or call 800-326-3378.