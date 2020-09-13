EAU CLAIRE -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre will present the 12th annual Dancing With the Eau Claire Stars on Thursday, livestreamed from Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The event features 10 teams competing for trophies in two rounds of dancing.
This year’s event will be livestreamed live from Pablo Center's RCU Theatre to 10 watch parties around Eau Claire.
VIP tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, intermission dessert, souvenir champagne and glasses and the dancing competition at one of the 10 watch parties.
Deadline for tickets is Monday; there are no door sales for the event. For tickets and more information go to ecct.org or call 715-839-8877.
Those who don't attend can vote for their favorite team to help them win the Fan Favorite Trophy -- vote at dancingwiththeeauclairestars.com.