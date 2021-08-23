Danville will present a tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary during an afternoon concert including lunch Tuesday at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. For more information call 715-720-4961 or go to cvca.net.
CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary, by folk group Danville, will be performed Tuesday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.,
Cash bar will be at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, and show at 1 p.m.
The nearly 50-year career of Peter Yarrow, Paul Stookey and Mary Travers led the trio to become a paradigm for 1960s folk music.
Although they were raised 100 miles apart Tim and Kathy Danielson, the founders of Danville, grew up listening to the same music. Being inspired by the songs of Peter, Paul & Mary, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Everly Brothers, it was very natural for them to sing the same type of harmonies when they began performing together in college.
As the duo grew musically, they also grew romantically and were married shortly after graduation from UW-River Falls in 1981. Danville have enjoyed playing for audiences young and old, large or small, for over 40 years and will continue to do so as long as folks continue to listen.
Lunch and show tickets are $27 per person, and show only costs $15.
For more information call 715-720-4961 or go to cvca.net.