HAYWARD -- Americana singer-songwriter David Huckfelt of The Pines will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, downtown Hayward.
Huckfelt will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Ylvisaker (John Prine, Bon Iver, Andrew Bird). Local singer-songwriter Sonofmel performs an opening set.
The event is the first concert since March 2020 presented by listener-supported Woodland Community Radio WOJB from Lac Courte Oreilles.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $5 for students 17 years of age and younger, and are available at WOJB.org/Our-Events or the WOJB Woodland Community Radio Facebook page. For more information call 715-634-2100.
The socially distanced indoor event is limited to 50% capacity to better allow for physical spacing between concert attendees.
Concessions, including popcorn, beer, wine and soft drinks, are available in The Park’s lobby, and masking while in the lobby is strongly encouraged.
Huckfelt has shared stages with Mavis Staples, Emmylou Harris, Bon Iver and Arcade Fire -- and more recently Native American musicians including the late John Trudell, Quiltman, Keith Secola and Annie Humphrey.
Huckfelt,s second solo album, "Room Enough, Time Enough," was released this year. The project was created in the borderlands of southern Arizona, in the musical mecca of Tucson in the high Sonoran Desert, one of the richest, most bio-diverse ecosystems in the world.