The International Day of Peace Livestream will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event, which is free to view, is hosted by the Coalition for Non-Violence.
Celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Peace with a program of music, poetry and prose to inspire peaceful change through nonviolence.
The evening will begin with an introduction and reading from Pastor Kathy Reid-Walker, followed by:
• Performance from Humbird, "On The Day We Are Together Again."
• Poetry reading by Max Garland.
• Performance by Kavon Cortez Jones.
• Words from Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.
• Poetry reading by Michael Perry, "Gratitude."
• Performance by Randall Adams, "Un Clamor en la Noche (A Cry in the Night)" and "Imagine."
To register for the livestream go to tinyurl.com/yxrl8npx. For more information go to pablocenter.org.