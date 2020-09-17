The International Day of Peace Livestream will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event, which is free to view, is hosted by the Coalition for Non-Violence.

Celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Peace with a program of music, poetry and prose to inspire peaceful change through nonviolence. 

The evening will begin with an introduction and reading from Pastor Kathy Reid-Walker, followed by:

• Performance from Humbird, "On The Day We Are Together Again."

• Poetry reading by Max Garland.

• Performance by Kavon Cortez Jones.

• Words from Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.

• Poetry reading by Michael Perry, "Gratitude."

• Performance by Randall Adams, "Un Clamor en la Noche (A Cry in the Night)"  and "Imagine."

To register for the livestream go to tinyurl.com/yxrl8npx. For more information go to pablocenter.org.