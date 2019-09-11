Folk-Americana performers Dead Horses and Joe Pug will play at 7 p.m. Sunday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Blending elements of traditional roots with contemporary indie folk, Dead Horses write music that is both familiar and unexpected, unflinchingly honest in its portrayal of modern American life, yet optimistic in its unshakable faith in brighter days to come.
Described by NPR Music as "evocative, empathetic storytelling," My Mother the Moon earned a spot in No Depression's "Best Roots Music Albums of 2018" list, and Rolling Stone Country declared the Wisconsin-based duo an "Artist You Need to Know."
Pug, of Austin, Texas, is touring behind the album "The Flood in Color," which came out this year. No Depression said of the project: "'The Flood in Color' is a stripped-down snapshot of what can happen when an artist allows his or her life to enter the studio; a life that is not defined by the pressures of the industry, but instead is honest about the struggles, and joys, that are always present in our journey."
Other recordings are "Windfall," "The Great Despiser" and "Messenger."
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students plus fees and tax.
To buy tickets go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).