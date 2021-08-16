CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Dinner in the Orchard, a culinary collaboration with Bushel and a Peck, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the orchard, 18444 Highway OO.
The evening includes a farm-fresh dinner and a view overlooking rows of apple trees in the rolling hills of Chippewa County with orchard owners Lisa and Wayne Geist. Bushel and a Peck orchard is situated on a scenic ridge separating the Chippewa River Valley and the Eau Claire River Valley. The orchard was started over a century ago and now includes over 20,000 trees producing over 30 varieties of apples.
The orchard adheres to ecology-based growing practices that promote soil and tree health, nurture pollinators, and protect biodiversity. In addition, the orchard has currant plantings, raspberries and a pumpkin patch.
The evening begins with drinks and a walking or a wagon ride tour of the farm.
At 7 p.m., guests will gather around the farm table for a dinner of charcoal chicken, fresh grilled corn on the cob, Waldorf salad, buttery baby red potatoes and homemade cornbread with honey butter by Karl's BBQ Express.
After dinner, guests will move to the fire pit for live music and a bonfire.
Casual attire and sturdy walking shoes recommended, but provisions will be available for people with mobility limitations.
Rain date will be 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $45 a person, which includes dinner and non-alcoholic beverages, painting demonstration by Matt Philleo (painting will be available for sale that evening) and live music by Parker Reed.